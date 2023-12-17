Tommy DeVito leaves for concussion check as Giants get FG to pull within 7-6 at half

Tommy DeVito was forced to leave the first half early for a concussion check after his head hit the turf as he was hit by Isaac Yiadom on a slide at the end of a run. The Giants quarterback missed the final four plays, sprinting to the locker room as punter Jamie Gillan lined up for a field goal.

The Giants trail the Saints 7-6 at halftime.

The Giants lost kicker Randy Bullock to a hamstring injury after a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter. Gillan was good from 40.

Tyrod Taylor replaced DeVito to end the half.

DeVito is 9-of-16 for 73 yards and four carries for 36 yards as the Giants have only 99 total yards.

The Saints have 112 yards, with 68 coming on their touchdown drive.

Derek Carr is 11-of-13 for 84 yards and a touchdown, a 7-yard throw to Keith Kirkwood. Alvin Kamara has six carries for 26 yards and two catches for 15 yards.