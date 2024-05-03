Tomahawks hopeful new coach will be in place 'by Memorial Day'

May 3—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown Tomahawks majority owner John Koufis said the North American Hockey League team has completed the first phase in its search to name a new head coach.

Koufis said the Tomahawks received "more than 30 applications" for the position that opened after the April 15 resignation of 10-year coach Mike Letizia.

"We received a whole bunch of interest," Koufis said Thursday. "The hiring team filtered out the group that we thought should move forward for us to hold additional discussions. We're probably a couple weeks away from finalizing. We're spending more time with the final group, vetting things out."

Koufis said the team received both formal and informal inquiries.

He didn't name candidates or state how many advanced through the first round of the hiring process, but suggested the number is small enough that a coach might be hired in a matter of weeks.

"I expect to have the new coach in place by Memorial Day at the latest, if not sooner," Koufis said. "It hasn't been stressful at all. It's been enlightening, educational and rewarding."

Koufis said two members of his hiring team provide formal vetting of candidates.

"Others are in a personal advisory group," Koufis said.

Letizia led the Tomahawks to a 338-200-49 record in 10 seasons as head coach. He had spent the franchise's first two seasons as an assistant coach under Jason Spence.

Under Letizia, the Tomahawks reached the playoffs six times in nine opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 postseason.

Letizia, 39, had a year remaining on his contract, but cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and young children as the primary reason for his resignation after the Tomahawks were eliminated by New Jersey on home ice in the opening round of the Robertson Cup playoffs.

"As a prerequisite, we were looking for someone who has previous head-coaching experience in either the NCAA, the North American (Hockey) League, the United States Hockey League, or other junior hockey league teams — or some combination of all of those," Koufis said.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083.

Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.