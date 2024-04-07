Mathieu van der Poel wins Paris-Roubaix as Welshman Josh Tarling is disqualified

Van der Poel had the velodrome to himself in Roubaix - Velo/Dario Belingheri

Mathieu van der Poel lived up to his pre-race billing at Paris-Roubaix, defending his crown with a stunning solo attack despite a spectator apparently trying to throw a cap at his rear wheel with around 40km of the race remaining.

There were mixed fortunes for the British contingent in the gruelling cobbled classic known as the Hell of the North. Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) was 13th, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) managed a gutsy 17th place on his senior debut just days after crashing out of Itzulia Basque Country in a warm-up before the race even started. But young Welshman Josh Tarling, one of the rising stars of British cycling, was disqualified for taking an illegal tow from his Ineos Grenadiers team car following a puncture.

Tarling was an outsider for a top placing after impressing at last month’s Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders. And the 20-year-old, an Olympic hopeful in the time-trial, looked well placed to do that after making the select 30-rider front group which formed after Alpecin-Deceuninck forced the pace for reigning champion and race favourite van der Poel with 150 km to go.

However, after puncturing and switching bikes Tarling was spotted by a motorbike commissaire and on television taking a tow and ‘sticky bottle’ at high speed as he attempted to catch back up to the group. After being told to drop back, a visibly upset Tarling angrily waved away a television motorbike that was ahead of him.

Van der Poel, the 29 year-old world champion, made his move about 60km from the finish. And in the absence of his great rival Wout van Aert, no one was able to respond. His biggest threat came from an idiotic spectator who tried to throw a cap at his wheel with just over 40km remaining. Van der Poel eventually cruised around the famous velodrome in Roubaix on his own.

“I never could have dreamed of this as a child,” said the Dutchman who also won last weekend’s Tour of Flanders. “I was super motivated this year, I wanted to show off the [rainbow] jersey [as world champion] in a nice way. It goes beyond expectations. I am lost for words to be honest with you, but I am really enjoying this moment.”

Van der Poel’s Belgian team-mate Jasper Philipsen finished in second place, three minutes behind, pipping Denmark’s Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) in a sprint finish.

Wright was the first British rider home, in 13th place in a group four minutes 47 seconds back, while former junior and under-23s winner Pidcock was 17th on his senior debut, an especially impressive feat considering he was recovering from a nasty fall earlier this week and only entered at the 11th hour.

