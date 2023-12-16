Tom Lockyer appears to suffer another collapse during Luton vs Bournemouth

(Action Images via Reuters)

Play was suspended during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton Town after Hatters captain Tom Lockyer appeared to collapse in the centre circle.

Around the hour mark at the Vitality Stadium, the centre-back went down away from the ball and with seemingly no contact and was immediately treated by medical staff, while Luton boss Rob Edwards also sprinted on to the pitch to support his skipper.

After a few minutes of treatment, the Welsh centre-back was moved on to a stretcher, with a black blanket covering him and was taken down the tunnel once both sets of players had left the field.

Reporters at the ground were told that Lockyer was “alert and responsive” in the tunnel after being stretchered off.

Lockyer had previously collapsed on the pitch during last season’s Championship play-off final against Coventry City. It then emerged that the 28-year-old suffered an atrial fibrillation, a condition that can cause an irregular or abnormally fast heart rate.

He subsequently had surgery to fix the issue and returned to football earlier this season, having been cleared to play and confident with the procedure he underwent.

“I’ve had the operation to fix it and it shouldn’t happen again,” he told the BBC at the time. “There’s not really any reason to say why that happened. I’ve been given the all-clear – it is what it is and I just want to draw a line under it now and move on.”

Luton and Bournemouth were drawing 1-1 at the time of the incident.

