Tom Izzo goes on epic rant against analytics after Michigan State loss: 'They're phony'

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo thanks the alumni fans after the game against Penn State on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in East Lansing.

Old man yells at cloud.

Oops, we mean: Tom Izzo yells about analytics.

That's what happened Sunday night, after Izzo's Michigan State basketball team was bullied by Northwestern in an 88-74 loss.

"Well I'm embarrassed," Izzo, in his 29th season as MSU's head coach, started in his postgame news conference. "They kicked our butt in every physical way they could. ... We deserved to get our ass kicked and that's what we did."

"That's not Spartan basketball," he said moments later.

Later, he was asked by a reporter: "How do you define Spartan basketball?"

Here's what Izzo said in response:

“Well we defend, we rebound. Today we didn't defend at all. The stats — all you analytical guys, I hate analytics, because they're phony. Sooner or later, if you look, at a guy's heart and you look into a guy's eye, and then you find out about a guy. Everybody in the NBA and in college now, they want analytics. Analytics? What does analytics mean here? Does it mean we won the game? (He slammed down the stat sheet for emphasis.)

“Analytics are crap. You know what? Sooner or later, guys gotta just muscle up. We just came off one of our best games that we can play. And I had a guy (Malik Hall) that played his best and doesn't get a rebound tonight. I don't even think he scored a point. I mean, it's ridiculous.”

Below is the video:

"I am disappointed in the way we played. For the 29 years of players I had before this, that's disappointing; that's not Spartan basketball."



This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tom Izzo rants about his hate for analytics: 'They're phony'