Tom Brady won't allow Patriots fans to move on, posts clips from Super Bowl comeback

Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after the Patriots defeated the Falcons, 34-28, in overtime at Super Bowl LI. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Tom Brady may have ditched the New England Patriots via free agency earlier this month, but that doesn't mean he's done seeking the adulation of the team's fans.

The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spent Sunday watching Super Bowl LI — yes, of course, that's the one in which Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime — and posting screenshots and videos of highlights from the game on his Instagram story.

Look, we're all running out of things to do while self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. Brady, who recently filmed a public service announcement for the NFL's #StayHomeStayStrong campaign, is no different from the rest of us (in this way at least). And he's certainly not the only athlete filling the time by reliving past glories.

And, yes, the Feb. 5, 2017, game might have been Brady's finest hour, which is saying a lot for a guy who has won six Super Bowls and enjoyed a multitude of other memorable moments during an NFL career entering its third decade.

But to post clips from that game on social media and to include such comments as "Why am I NERVOUS??" after the Falcons took a 28-3 lead and "I'm not crying, you're crying" after James White scored the winning touchdown. Isn't that a bit much?

Come on, dude. Can't you just let those poor Patriots fans move on already?