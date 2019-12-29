Tom Brady throws first pick-six in over two years (video)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe (21) had a pick-six against his former team on Sunday (AP/Elise Amendola)

If the New England Patriots want a first-round bye in the playoffs, they must win Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

They’re tied 10-10 at halftime, but earlier on things weren’t going well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Five minutes into the second quarter, Tom Brady floated a pass toward the right sideline that was intercepted by Dolphins safety Eric Rowe and returned 33 yards for a touchdown that put Miami up 10-0.

It was the eighth interception of the season for Brady, but the first time one of his interceptions ended up as a pick-six in over two years. The last came Dec. 24, 2017, when Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer picked him off and returned it for a 19-yard touchdown.

That’s a span of 1,107 pass attempts.

Rowe spent the 2016-18 seasons with the Patriots before his former defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, signed him to the Dolphins when Flores became head coach in Miami.

More from Yahoo Sports: