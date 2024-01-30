Tom Brady: I think Jerod Mayo will do a great job

When the Patriots drafted Jerod Mayo in 2008, Tom Brady was the team's starting quarterback.

When Mayo joined New England's coaching staff in 2019, Brady was still the team's quarterback.

Brady left in free agency after that season, but he said in an interview with ESPN on Tuesday that he still has a particularly positive impression of Mayo, who was named Patriots head coach on Jan. 12.

"A great captain, a great friend, I think [Mayo] had a tremendous amount of success in football, and then had success in other parts of his life when he retired. And then him coming back into coaching, I think is great for the NFL,” Brady said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “It’s certainly great for the Patriots. He’s got a great understanding of how things need to be done.

“I think Jerod does an incredible job relating to everybody in the locker room, all the coaches, and I think he’ll do a great job.”

Brady added that Mayo was “a great leader” as a player.

The Patriots will need Mayo to be just that as a coach if the club is to get back to being a consistent contender in the AFC East.