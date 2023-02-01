For Tom Brady, it was retirement, or another year with the Bucs

For the second straight offseason, rumors and speculation were swirling all over the place about where Tom Brady would play.

The Miami Dolphins? The San Francisco 49ers? The Las Vegas Raiders? The Tennessee Titans? The Dallas Cowboys? Back to the New England Patriots?

Turns out, just like last time, it was always none of the above.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who has been close to Brady’s camp since his time in New England, made it clear in the wake of the GOAT’s announcement Wednesday morning that it was always going to be retirement for Brady, or another season in Tampa Bay in 2023:

Tom Brady informed Bucs today at 6 am he’d be retiring. One aspect I’d been mentioning for a bit now: Brady for months implied to many close to him that it was going to be either a return to Tampa or retirement. Tough for many to believe, including those close, but he meant it. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 1, 2023

If Brady were to return for another season, staying with the Bucs always made the most sense, for a long list of reasons. His kids would still be nearby in Miami, he has a close a relationship and high level of respect for all of the decision-makers in the Bucs organization, great chemistry and rapport with his teammates in Tampa Bay.

Starting over with a new team, likely for just one final season, never made much sense compared to trying to make one last run with a Bucs team that’s made the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

Brady ended up choosing retirement, for good this time, but it was always going to be the Bucs or the booth.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire