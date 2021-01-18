Tom Brady joins Joe Montana in elite company

Tom Brady is about to do something the great Joe Montana accomplished in his career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback will start against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24.

This will be the 14th Conference Championship for Brady. It will be different than the first 13.

Brady will be wearing a Bucs uniform and playing for an NFC title. The others came as a Patriot with an AFC Championship on the line.

Montana played in numerous NFC Championship Games for the San Francisco 49ers. At the end of his career, he spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And on Jan. 23, 1994, Montana and the Chiefs played in an AFC title game against … the Buffalo Bills.

Montana, who led the Chiefs into their first conference title game since 1969, was knocked out of the loss with a concussion when he was crunched in a three-way sack shared by Bruce Smith, Phil Hansen, and Jeff Wright.

That happens to be the last time the Bills played for the AFC Championship. They will look to win it again on Jan. 24 by dethroning the Chiefs.