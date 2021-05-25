  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady hosts offsite workout with Bucs pass catchers

Jason Owens
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Months after knee surgery and weeks after calling on NFL players to stand united against "overly competitive" offseason workouts, Tom Brady hosted some offsite drills with his pass-catching teammates on Monday. 

Brady posted images from the drills on his Instagram page. It's his first documented football activity since February knee surgery that was expected to keep him sidelined until June. It appears that the Super Bowl champion quarterback is ahead of schedule on his recovery.

Brady described the workout as a "great day with the boys" alongside a photo of himself preparing to throw.

Instagram/tombrady
Instagram/tombrady

Big turnout for Brady drills

Brady was joined by several of his passing-game teammates. He also posted images of backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson and running backs Ronald Jones and Giovani Bernard, a free-agent arrival from the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Drills take place amid NFL/NFLPA workout conflict

The drills did not take place Bucs at facilities. While Brady has an open invitation from head coach Bruce Arians to host unofficial workouts at team facilities, the Tampa Bay Times reports that Monday's drills took place at the nearby New York Yankees spring training complex. 

Monday's drills arrived amid conflict between the NFL and the NFLPA over offseason workouts. Buccaneers players are among those from more than half of the NFL's teams boycotting team-organized offseason workout programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement from Bucs players cited last year's Super Bowl success amid a virtual offseason as evidence that intense offseason programs aren't necessary.

Brady reportedly took strong stand alongside NFLPA

Brady reportedly joined an NFLPA call in early May denouncing “overly competitive” offseason programs in support of the boycott.

“There’s no f***ing pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 mph in mid-December,” Brady reportedly said.

There's no indication that Monday's workouts represented a statement in the ongoing conflict. Brady hosted similar workouts at a Tampa private school last May prior to his first season with the Bucs. 

But eyes will be on Bucs voluntary OTAs scheduled to start on Tuesday to see who does and doesn't show up. OTAs or not OTAs for Brady, the Bucs remain a betting favorite to represent the NFC in next season's Super Bowl.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Pattinson will follow The Batman by producing movies for Warner Bros.

    Being Batman has its perks, including an overall first-look production deal. Robert Pattinson, known for his upcoming role as the next Batman and former role as teen vampire Edward Cullen, signed an expansive production deal that could lead to film projects with Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema as well as television work with Warner’s TV division and HBO Max.

  • Netflix paid big bucks to replace Chris D'Elia with Tig Notaro in 'Army of the Dead'

    Tig Notaro's digital addition to Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" cost Netflix a "few million" but was a "fairly easy" decision to make.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick can become first starting QB to lose to 31 different teams

    Three starting quarterbacks in NFL history have wins over all 32 NFL teams: Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Tom Brady will join that list if his Buccaneers beat the Patriots this season. And Aaron Rodgers could join the list too if he ends up on another team, and that team beats the Packers. [more]

  • Trent Brown to Julio Jones: ‘Come be a Patriot’

    Could the Patriots make this happen?

  • Joe Hortiz raves about Rashod Bateman’s route running and awareness

    The Baltimore Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Joe Horitz raved about Bateman's route running

  • Renault-Nissan fights court battle with Indian workers on operations during COVID-19 surge

    Renault-Nissan has told an Indian court it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, rejecting claims from an employee union that COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, legal filings show. Renault-Nissan India and workers at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have been locked in a legal tussle after workers petitioned a court to halt operations because social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits were outweighed by the risk to their lives. In response, Renault-Nissan has argued in a court filing - which is not public - that there was a "compelling need" to continue operations to fulfil domestic and export orders.

  • Renault-Nissan and Hyundai face shutdowns in India over workers' COVID fears

    Workers at Renault-Nissan's car plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu will go on strike on Wednesday because their COVID-related safety demands have not been met, a union representing the workers told the company in a letter on Monday. Hyundai said it would suspend operations at its plant, also in Tamil Nadu, for five days starting Tuesday, after several workers staged a brief, sit-in protest on Monday amid rising cases in the state.

  • Man shot, killed in SF's SoMa neighborhood, police say

    San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the South of Market neighborhood that left a man dead.

  • Sun coach apologizes after comment about opponent's weight

    Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller apologized on Monday for a comment he made about Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces and her weight. Cambage, a three-time WNBA All-Star, took to Instagram after the Sun's 72-65 win over the Aces on Sunday night to post a series of videos about what happened during the game. Miller did not refute the comments made by the 29-year-old Cambage.

  • PGA Championship: The potentially life-changing week for low-PGA club pro Ben Cook

    Ben Cook impressed Webb Simpson and his caddie Paul Tesori with his play and has ambitions of making the PGA Tour.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • Jake Funk’s rare instincts and athleticism caught the eye of Rams scouts

    Jake Funk is an elite athlete, which caught the attention of the Rams' scouts and analytics team.

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    There's certainly no shortage of advice about how to invest for a successful retirement. However, sometimes it can be hard to know who to believe. If you don't have a trusted fiduciary financial...

  • The MCU gets busy: 'Eternals' trailer drops, 'Shang-Chi' star battles trolls and more

    'The Eternals' trailer drops, Kevin Feige talks whitewashing and the star of 'Shang-Chi' battles trolls as the Marvel Cinematic Universe springs to life

  • Why 49ers' Trey Lance No. 38 NFL QB in Chris Simms' rankings

    Chris Simms believes Trey Lance ranks below three of the quarterbacks selected in April's NFL draft.

  • Olympics - a party short on guests as COVID concerns chip away at Japan training camps

    The Olympics may be going ahead, but much of the celebration and connection that normally makes hosting the Games so memorable is being stripped away as almost 50 cities have lost their role as a host or training camp base. More than 70% of those were cancelled by the visiting delegations, fearful of COVID-19 risks and restrictions amid Japan's poor vaccination numbers, shrinking the Games into a Tokyo bubble. Almost 80 Russians were due to train in Nagara and another 42 in Kamo but cancelled, while New Zealand's swimmers have switched their preparation venue from Kobe to the Olympic Village.

  • Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76% and communication services rose 1.84% as the top performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low, which also buoyed other richly-valued growth stocks. Inflation concerns cooled for the time being as investors may be starting to view President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill as likely to be smaller, or unable to provide as big an economic boost, even after being pared down in size on Friday.

  • FEMA making $1 billion available for extreme weather events

    President Biden said he insists on "nothing less than readiness for all these challenges."

  • Where Shake Milton finished in 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting

    Jordan Clarkson took home the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Here's a complete look at the voting results.

  • Blinken: Israelis, Palestinians must have 'equal measures' of 'security, peace, and dignity'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday told ABC News it was "critical" that Israel and Hamas agree to a cease-fire, and now that it is in place, the United States can "make a pivot to building something more positive" in Gaza. The cease-fire went into effect on Friday, after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas. More than 240 people were killed in Gaza and a dozen more in Israel, with dozens of children among the victims. Israeli airstrikes leveled buildings across Gaza and already-stressed health facilities are still struggling to care for the injured. Blinken said the Biden administration wants a two-state solution and the first step in getting there is to deal with "the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza. Then reconstruction, rebuilding what's been lost. And critically, engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements in the lives of people so that Israelis and Palestinians can live with equal measures of security, of peace, and dignity." It's "vitally important" that Palestinians "feel hope and have opportunity and can live in security just as it is for Israelis, and there should be equal measures," Blinken added. The militant group Hamas holds power in Gaza, and has brought "nothing but ruin to the Palestinian people," he said. In order to fund Gaza's rebuilding efforts without getting any money to Hamas, Blinken said the Biden administration will rely on "trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi-government authority." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionThe myth of bipartisanshipLindsay Lohan is returning to acting