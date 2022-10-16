Tom Brady chides Bucs offensive line during ugly first half vs. Steelers

Tom Brady fumbles on one of two first-half sacks by the Steelers on Sunday. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay's offense was sluggish on Sunday, and Tom Brady took his frustrations out on his offensive line.

The Buccaneers went into halftime without a touchdown and trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-9. With the final seconds ticking off the second-quarter game clock, Brady had some words for his offensive lineman on the Tampa Bay sideline. They were't exactly encouraging.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

"You're so much better than the way you're 'f***ing playing," Brady said before dropping at least one more f-bomb on the guys tasked with protecting him.

Why was Brady upset? He faced repeated pressure against the Steelers pass rush and was sacked twice before halftime. He fumbled on a second-quarter sack by Alex Highsmith. The Bucs recovered the loose ball, but punted three plays later after the sack knocked them back to second-and-19.

Brady finished the half completing 10 of 21 passes for 110 yards. Tampa Bay's ground game didn't fare much better, tallying 42 first-half yards on 3.5 yards per carry.

Sunday wasn't the start of Tampa Bay's offensive woes. The Buccaneers entered Week 6 ranked 21st in the NFL with 20.6 points per game and 20th with 337.6 yards of offense per game. A vintage Brady offense, this is not.

This is clearly not the swan song Brady envisioned, for myriad reasons. His frustrations boiled over at the expense of his linemen on Sunday.