Tom Brady becomes all-time passing yardage leader (regular season and playoffs combined)

When we hear about individual records in the NFL, they’re almost always regular-season records.

Last month, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the all-time passing yardage leader – but that was in terms of regular-season games, the record most often recognized.

On Sunday, however, Tom Brady set a slightly different passing record.

Passing Peyton Manning

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the all-time combined passing yards leader on Sunday. (AP)

With a 16-yard completion to Josh Gordon in the second quarter, Brady moved past Peyton Manning and became the NFL’s all-time passing leader when it comes to regular-season and playoffs combined.

Brady finished the win over the New York Jets with 283 yards and 79,416 passing yards in his 301 career games. When you add in his 996 rushing yards, he’s the first player in league history with over 80,000 total yards.

The 41-year-old has played in 301 total games, including 37 playoff games, nearly 2½ seasons worth.

Manning retired with 79,279 combined passing yards in 293 total games (266 regular season, 27 postseason). Brees, currently in third place, has 77,789 combined career passing yards.

Another all-time mark in sight

With two touchdowns against New York, Brady has another all-time mark in his sights: combined passing touchdowns. Currently, Brady has 578, one behind Manning’s 579.

One other record Brady established on Sunday, albeit a little obscure: He’s the first quarterback to record at least 26 wins against two teams. The victory against the Jets was his 26th; he has 29 wins against the Buffalo Bills.

Brett Favre had 26 wins over the Detroit Lions and 23 wins over the Chicago Bears in his Hall of Fame career.

