Tom Allen thanks players, prays IU embraces changes in college football

Fired Indiana football coach Tom Allen wishes the program nothing but the best, but advises the university to embrace college football's changing landscape.

Allen released a statement on social media Sunday, hours after IU let him go.

Here is Allen's statement:

"It has been my greatest professional honor to serve as Indiana's head football coach for the past seven years. Representing this University and this State has meant more to me than you can imagine. Our entire journey here has been based on a simple concept -- Love. Each. Other. It's what we've done, it's what we'll always do. I continue to believe it's a recipe to change the world. There have been so many incredible memories made and relationships formed. I'll always be grateful for the players, coaches and staff who believed in our vision and gave their heart and soul for this program.

"College football has changed dramatically over the past several years. Some of those changes have been a shock to the conscience of those who support IU football. The time has come to fully embrace those changes and I pray that IU does just that.

"To each and every player who put on the Crimson and Cream over the past 7 seasons, I love you, thank you and Gold bless.

"#LEO"

