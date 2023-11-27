Tom Allen dismissed as Indiana football coach

Indiana University has announced a change in leadership for their football program. Head coach Tom Allen was dismissed after seven seasons on the job. Allen ended his tenure at Indiana with a career record of 33-49 with three bowl-game appearances. Athletic Director Scott Dolson has stated that a search for Allen’s replacement is already underway.

“After continued evaluation of our entire football program, I have determined that we have lost momentum and that a change in leadership is necessary at this time. I want to thank Tom for all of the contributions he has made to IU in his seven years leading our program. His passion, character, and class made a positive impact on our student-athletes. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The university and Allen have already announced an agreement on a financial buyout. The school will make two $7.75 million installments that will be paid with athletic department donor funds. In his first public statement since the firing, Allen said that being the head coach at Indiana was the greatest honor of his long coaching career.

“It has been my greatest professional honor to serve as Indiana’s head football coach for the past seven years. Representing this University and this State has meant more to me than you can imagine. Our entire journey here has been based on a simple concept – Love. Each. Other.”

Allen is now the third Big Ten coach to be fired during the 2023 season, following Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

