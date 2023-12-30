Tolu Smith injury: Mississippi State basketball star available vs Bethune-Cookman

Mississippi State basketball will have star forward Tolu Smith available for the first time this season.

A school spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger on Saturday that Smith would be available when the Bulldogs (10-2) play Bethune-Cookman (5-7) on Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+).

Smith has been sidelined by an offseason foot injury. His original timeline, as announced by coach Chris Jans in October, suggested he wouldn't be back until SEC play started.

Smith was a first team All-SEC selection last season after averaging 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. In three seasons playing for the Bulldogs, he's averaging 14.2 points and eight rebounds across 85 games. Entering this season, multiple publications had Smith as the projected conference player of the year.

Mississippi State (10-2) has had a strong start to the campaign in Smith's absence. The Bulldogs have picked up four top-100 KenPom wins, capped by a win against Rutgers in New Jersey on Dec. 23.

Forward and West Virginia transfer Jimmy Bell Jr. has stepped into Smith's role while he was sidelined. Bell ranks third on the team with 9.6 points per game and averages an MSU-best 9.4 rebounds.

FROM THE TOP: Inside Zac Selmon's first year as Mississippi State athletic director

Smith's hometown is Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He spent his freshman season (2018-19) at Western Kentucky under former MSU coach Rick Stansbury. He sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball's Tolu Smith available vs Bethune-Cookman