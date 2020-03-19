Todd Gurley could be traded or cut by Friday as Rams look for financial flexibility

Rams running back Todd Gurley (Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times)

The massive contract extension was a reward for a job well done, with an eye toward a future thought destined to play out in a brand-new stadium.

At the start of training camp in 2018, before Todd Gurley had played four NFL seasons, the Rams gave their star running back a then-record deal that made him one of the highest-paid players at his position in league history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

By Friday, if they find no team willing to take on Gurley’s contract and left-knee issue in a trade, there is a possibility they could cut him.

That’s right. Gurley, the 2016 NFL offensive rookie of the year, the 2017 NFL offensive player of the year and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, might be looking for a new team.

Gurley’s $60-million extension included $45 million in guarantees. He has a salary-cap number of $17.3 million for the upcoming season, according to overthecap.com. About $10.5-million in bonus and injury guarantees become fully guaranteed on Friday, the third day of the NFL’s new league year.

By releasing Gurley before June 1, the Rams would have $20.15 million in dead money, according to overthecap.com. But the Rams would save about $10 million over the next two years if he was not on the roster.

Gurley’s is one of several massive contracts that are pinching the Rams as they attempt to rebound from last season’s disappointing finish and prepare for their first season in SoFi Stadium. His deal, along with others given to receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive lineman Aaron Donald, was awarded when quarterback Jared Goff was playing on a rookie contract — and the Rams went all-in to reach the Super Bowl during that window of opportunity.

But in the aftermath of a $134-million extension Goff signed before last season, the bill has come due. And the Rams must plan for the record contract cornerback Jalen Ramsey — for whom the Rams gave up two-first-round draft picks to acquire — will be in line for after this season. There also are possible extensions to consider for receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, safety John Johnson and others.

Story continues

That is part of the reason why Gurley and Cooks were shopped this week during the run-up to and the start of free agency. The Rams are looking for financial flexibility.

As part of that effort, the Rams were expected to speak with Goff’s representatives this week about possibly restructuring his contract. He is scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of $36 million this season, according to overthecap.com. On Thursday, his base salaries for the 2021 and 2022 seasons become fully guaranteed and he is due a $21-million roster bonus, Joel Corry, a former agent who writes about contracts for CBSSports.com, reported last month.

Rams running back Todd Gurley runs past a Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

On Friday, Gurley, Cooks, Woods, tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and linebacker Clay Matthews also have roster bonuses due.

Gurley, the 10th pick in the 2015 draft, has rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns. He also has caught 12 touchdown passes.

Gurley’s extension set a new bar for running backs, clearing the way for David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott to sign large deals. Elliott remains one of the NFL’s most productive backs for the Dallas Cowboys, but Johnson was part of what is generally regarded as a one-sided trade that netted the Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans.

The Rams became open to trading Gurley after left-knee problems caused his performance to wane. Gurley, who underwent major reconstructive surgery on the knee in 2014 while in college at Georgia, was sidelined or slowed because of the knee issue late in the 2018 season and also last season.

In 2019, coach Sean McVay attempted to manage Gurley’s workload by utilizing back-ups Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. The strategy, combined with injuries suffered by the offensive line, did not produce great results. A year after playing in the Super Bowl, the Rams finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time in McVay’s three-season tenure.

Gurley finished with a career-low 857 yards rushing and scored 14 touchdowns.

Buzz about a possible Gurley trade or release began to fester last December. After the Rams’ last-second defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, Michael Silver of NFL.com wrote that unnamed sources expected a shakeup of McVay’s staff, changes in the personnel department, and that Gurley’s declining production “may make him a cap casualty.”

After the season, general manager Les Snead was asked if Gurley was the same back he had been.

“This year he wasn’t,” Snead said, “Again, in terms of stats.”

At the NFL scouting combine last month, when asked whether any player other than Goff and Donald were off the table in terms of trade, McVay said the Rams “always explore things — you always listen.”

If the Rams do not like the sound of what they hear regarding Gurley, they might move on.