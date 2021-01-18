Todd Bowles to interview for Eagles head coaching position on Monday
Buccaneers’ DC Todd Bowles, fresh off last night’s win over the Saints, will interview today for the Eagles’ HC job, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2021
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles will interview for the Eagles head coaching position.
With Carson Wentz potentially returning as the starter after the worst season in his career, many may not expect the Eagles to hire a defensive-minded coach.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Eagles secondary at No. 20, so maybe the Eagles believe hiring a defensive specialist is what the secondary needs to improve.
With Tampa Bay, this season, Bowles Buccaneers’ defense has been impressive, including Sunday’s matchup against the Saints.
Bowles’ only head coaching job was with the Jets from 2015-2018 compiling a 26-41 record.
In 2012, Bowles was the secondary coach for the Eagles and became interim defensive coordinator after the team dismissed Juan Castillo.
