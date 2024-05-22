TNT will begin airing College Football Playoff games through sublicense with ESPN

Washington football players, including quarterback Will Rogers III (7) run out to the field before the NCAA college football team's spring game Friday, May 3, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

TNT Sports will begin airing College Football Playoff games this upcoming season through a sublicense with ESPN.

The five-year agreement announced Wednesday gives TNT two first-round games the first two years. Beginning in 2026, it expands to two first-round and two quarterfinals.

ESPN's $7.8 billion deal with the College Football Playoff, which was announced in March, allowed it to sublicense games to other networks.

This will be the first season of the 12-team playoff. ESPN has carried the College Football Playoff since it started in the 2014 season. It replaced the Bowl Championship Series.

Four first-round games will take place Dec. 20-21 followed by the quarterfinals (Fiesta bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl) Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The semifinals are the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 before the Championship Game takes place on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

