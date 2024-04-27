Who the Titans took in the 7th round of the NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans had two picks in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Titans drafted Miami’s James Williams at No. 242. The former Miami Hurricane is making the switch from safety to linebacker for the Titans. Williams finished with 73 tackles, one INT, and five PBUs at Miami.

Ten picks later, the Titans took Michigan edge rusher Jaylen Harrell. He led the Wolverines with six-and-a-half sacks.

