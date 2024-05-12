Titans’ T’Vondre Sweat weighs in on NBA players in NFL debate

Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat recently gave his input on a debate that’s been circulating online over the last week, and really, for several years now.

The debate was reignited when former NBA player Austin Rivers made the claim that NBA players could play in the NFL right now, but not the other way around. Several NFL players took exception to this, including former Green Bay Packer James Jones.

After the first day of rookie minicamp, Sweat was asked if he has any basketball talent.

“I’m a hooper, too, so if anybody wants to get on that court,” Sweat said, before revealing he can dunk.

Finally, Sweat was asked if he thought NBA players could play in the NFL or vice versa. Sweat didn’t take long to respond and was definitive in his answer.

“Basketball players can’t play in the NFL. Too soft,” the rookie declared.

T’Vondre Sweat considers himself a hooper. Says NBA guys are too soft for NFL. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/HvYX5VxZBu — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 10, 2024

Sweat was a dominant force at Huntsville High School in Texas for both the basketball and football teams. The 366-pound Sweat decided to stick with football, but his athleticism would shock you.

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Sweat ran a 5.27 40-yard dash, which is incredible given his massive frame.

The rookie will be looked at to immediately contribute on the line for the Titans in 2024. Clearly, confidence won’t be an issue.

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan, left, and General Manager Ran Carthon, with ball, take in…

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan, left, and General Manager Ran Carthon, with ball, take in practice during rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans free agent Shane Ray (59) participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans free agent Shane Ray (59) participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick JC Latham (55) heads to the next drill during rookie minicamp…

Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick JC Latham (55) heads to the next drill during rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans second-rounder T'Vondre Sweat participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans second-rounder T'Vondre Sweat participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans Clinton McMillan, assistant defensive line/pass rush specialist coach works with players during rookie minicamp…

Tennessee Titans Clinton McMillan, assistant defensive line/pass rush specialist coach works with players during rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans second-rounder T'Vondre Sweat participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans second-rounder T'Vondre Sweat participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans sixth-round draft pick Jha'Quan Jackson (19) participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans sixth-round draft pick Jha'Quan Jackson (19) participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans seventh-round draft pick Jaylen Harrell (92) participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans seventh-round draft pick Jaylen Harrell (92) participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans seventh-round draft pick James Williams works out during rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Tennessee Titans seventh-round draft pick James Williams works out during rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick JC Latham fields questions after workouts during rookie minicamp at…

The Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick JC Latham fields questions after workouts during rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Tennessee Titans second-round draft pick T'Vondre Sweat fields questions after workouts during rookie minicamp at…

The Tennessee Titans second-round draft pick T'Vondre Sweat fields questions after workouts during rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire