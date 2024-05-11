Titans’ T’Vondre Sweat working with nutritionist to target play weight

One of the concerns about Tennessee Titans defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat coming out of college was his ability to keep his weight in check, something that will be the difference between him being an every-down lineman or not.

Sweat, who was listed at 366 pounds at the combine, says he’s working with a nutritionist with the goal of finding an ideal playing weight, although he’s not sure what that weight is yet.

“Right now, before anyone asks, me and my nutritionist and my coaches are looking to find that perfect weight for me to play at,” Sweat said, per Jim Wyatt. “I don’t know that perfect weight. But, y’all (will) see when y’all see.”

Of course, Sweat works on the inside, which means he can’t be too light if he wants to do his job well. But being too heavy can impact his conditioning and ability to get after the quarterback.

Sweat was moving quite well on the first day of rookie minicamp on Friday. Despite a little rust from not having played football in awhile, the rookie was pleased with how he felt on Day 1.

“I felt great. Just being here, in Nashville, it’s amazing. It was awesome to be out there today,” Sweat said. “Anyone, when you haven’t played football in a minute, of course you’re going to come out with a little rust. But once you’re going, you’re going.”

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire