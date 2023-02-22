Titans reportedly release 3-time Pro Bowl OT Taylor Lewan

Taylor Lewan played nine years for the Titans. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans reportedly released three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan on Wednesday, according to the Bussin' With The Boys Podcast (which Lewan co-hosts). Lewan spent his first nine seasons with the Titans after Tennessee drafted him 11th overall in 2014.

I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all. https://t.co/n96Ms4uIsX — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 22, 2023

Lewan was considered one of the best offensive linemen in the league for a while, but injuries plagued his past three seasons. He missed 11 games in 2020 with a torn ACL, four games in 2021 with various ailments and then all but two games of the 2022 season with a knee injury. Lewan also missed the first four game of the 2019 season after the NFL suspended him for violating the league's banned substance abuse policy.

The news seemingly didn't come as a surprise to Lewan, who told the team's official website on Feb. 10 that he knew he'd be cut soon. The move saves Tennessee almost $15 million in salary cap next season, per Over The Cap.