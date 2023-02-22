Titans release Robert Woods: Should the Bears be interested?

The Chicago Bears will be in the market for wide receivers this offseason, and a top option is now available. The Tennessee Titans have released wide receiver Robert Woods as a means to free up salary cap space.

Woods, 30, was acquired by the Titans last offseason in a trade with the Rams. While he was the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, he’s coming off his worst season as a pro, where he totaled 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns, in Tennessee’s struggling passing offense.

Woods thrived during his time with the Rams, where he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons from 2018-19 and proved to be an impact player on offense. But he suffered a torn ACL in 2021, and was later traded to the Titans.

With Woods now one year removed from surgery on his ACL, he could be in for a bounce-back year with a new team. But could that team possibly be the Bears?

Chicago certainly has a need at wide receiver, where they need to add more impact players for quarterback Justin Fields. But with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool already on the roster, the Bears need to find a WR1 for Fields.

Still, general manager Ryan Poles showed interest in trading for Woods last offseason. If that interest is still there, you have to figure the Bears will consider bringing Woods in — for the right price.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the idea of the Bears signing Robert Woods

I listed Robert Woods as a potential cap casualty that could interest the Bears a few weeks ago. Ryan Poles had interest in trading for him last offseason. Now he's a FA. https://t.co/VMvmfAZ9TN — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) February 22, 2023

I don’t see Robert Woods being a player the Bears want now. He’d be no more than an expensive #4 WR. They need an X. Spend money wisely. https://t.co/jMed6PzwLn — Scott Koral (@sdkoral) February 22, 2023

If the Bears plan at receiver this off-season was Robert Woods + a nice rookie, I’d be completely ok with that https://t.co/9y8ryRojq4 — Luke O’Grady (@LukeOGrady) February 22, 2023

Robert Woods is a solid route runner, gets open, great hands & is damn near the best blocking WR in the league.. If the Bears are able to add him, that would be a solid addition to that WR room.. A room that needs talent from top to bottom — Victor Timely Jr (@romello_jordan) February 22, 2023

Robert Woods would be great if we didn’t already have Mooney and Claypool. He’s a solid slot or WR3 option but Bears need a number 1 — Cubs Got Next (@Cubs1617) February 22, 2023

I hope the Bears kick the tires on Robert Woods. — WayneSEMO (@AmericanObserv9) February 22, 2023

Just like last offseason, absolutely not https://t.co/trCdIhFxiB — PolesGoat (@Polesgoat) February 22, 2023

After a full offseason of recovery… Wouldn’t be opposed to a flier on him cheap. https://t.co/uwKqj8KxZJ — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) February 22, 2023

https://twitter.com/ilananalytics/status/1628458648308535296?s=20

most obv bears move imo https://t.co/yWycQksCXA — i have 50 million power in rise of kingdoms (@pukester15) February 22, 2023

Good target for bears to go after https://t.co/dBFJTRCN1A — Nick K (@thekosinski) February 22, 2023

Should bears take a flyer on Robert Woods? Veteran WR that would surely help Fields — Sox4Life (@life_sox4) February 22, 2023

