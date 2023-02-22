Titans release Robert Woods: Should the Bears be interested?

Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read

The Chicago Bears will be in the market for wide receivers this offseason, and a top option is now available. The Tennessee Titans have released wide receiver Robert Woods as a means to free up salary cap space.

Woods, 30, was acquired by the Titans last offseason in a trade with the Rams. While he was the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, he’s coming off his worst season as a pro, where he totaled 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns, in Tennessee’s struggling passing offense.

Woods thrived during his time with the Rams, where he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons from 2018-19 and proved to be an impact player on offense. But he suffered a torn ACL in 2021, and was later traded to the Titans.

With Woods now one year removed from surgery on his ACL, he could be in for a bounce-back year with a new team. But could that team possibly be the Bears?

Chicago certainly has a need at wide receiver, where they need to add more impact players for quarterback Justin Fields. But with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool already on the roster, the Bears need to find a WR1 for Fields.

Still, general manager Ryan Poles showed interest in trading for Woods last offseason. If that interest is still there, you have to figure the Bears will consider bringing Woods in — for the right price.

