Titans QB Will Levis leaves game vs. Texans on cart with foot injury

Ryan Tannehill took over at QB in Tennessee's 26-3 loss to Houston

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Sunday's loss against the Houston Texans due to a foot injury.

Levis appeared to suffer the injury on a hit early in the second quarter. Defensive end Jerry Hughes sacked Levis on a first-down pass play, forcing a fumble that the Texans returned for a touchdown to take a 17-0 lead. Houston eventually won, 26-3.

Levis limped off the field after the hit, then slammed his headband to the ground in frustration. He eventually left the field on a cart after medical evaluation. Fox reported during the broadcast that Levis didn't want to leave the sideline but doctors insisted he get on a cart to avoid potential further damage to his foot.

Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback for Tennessee's next drive. The Titans initially listed Levis as questionable to return due to the foot injury before declaring him out.

Will Levis injured his foot on this sack by Jerry Hughes. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A rookie, Levis took over as Tennessee's starting quarterback in Week 8 and has started nine games since. He missed last week's overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks before returning to start against the Texans on Sunday.

In eight games before Sunday, Levis completed 59% of his passes for 224 yards per game, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Tannehill was Tennessee's starter for four seasons and the first six games of this season before losing his job to Levis. The Titans, who fell to 5-11, entered Sunday out of the playoff hunt.