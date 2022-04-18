What Titans players said on Day 1 of offseason program

The Tennessee Titans officially began the voluntary portion of their offseason program on Monday, April 18, and a handful of players addressed the media in the process.

For Phase 1 of the offseason program, players will attend team meetings, as well as doing strength and conditioning and rehab work. However, players will not be taking the field.

In May, the Titans will begin Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The schedule for those are as follows:

May 23-24

May 26

May 31-June 2

June 6-9

Rookie minicamp should take place within a few weeks after the 2022 NFL draft, which finishes on April 30. Mandatory minicamp will take place from June 14-16, and from there training camp starts in July.

Titans players who spoke on Monday included safety Kevin Byard, tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker David Long, center Ben Jones and cornerback Elijah Molden. Here’s what they had to say about a number of topics:

C Ben Jones

.@Titans center Ben Jones on the start of the team’s offseason program. pic.twitter.com/Up5IYszN7X — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 18, 2022

Ben Jones on what he thought of other AFC teams making big splashes in free agency/offseason: “I think we did a good job too," he says with a smile. "We’re building something special." #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) April 18, 2022

#Titans' Ben Jones: Radunz works hard every day, mindset in the right place. Still, nothing is given, so have to earn everything he wants in coming year. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 18, 2022

#Titans Ben Jones on having a new running mate at LG now that Rodger Saffold is no longer around. pic.twitter.com/N6fA1zejjH — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 18, 2022

LB David Long

David Long said that he saw Zach Cunningham play in Houston, and that he knew some of what to expect when he joined #Titans last season. Excited to move forward and complementing each other. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 18, 2022

David Long on the Devin Lloyd mock drafters. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/84qG0Bf1Xh — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 18, 2022

David Long on being a leader in the inside LB room now that he is the longest tenured player at that position on the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/c2wAqkC635 — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 18, 2022

#Titans' David Long: Has found a new person who will help him training this offseason, specifically to help him avoid soft-tissue injuries. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 18, 2022

CB Elijah Molden

Elijah Molden says he wants to focus mostly on improving press coverage this year. Admitted that he was banged up entering last year and didn’t get to focus on that from the start this year. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 18, 2022

#Titans' Elijah Molden: Got married a month ago, went to St. Lucia in the Caribbean on his honeymoon. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 18, 2022

Molden said he wanted to make the biggest impact he could as a rookie. Wanted to set a foundation. Said he was a little passive and was watching other people. Now that he is familiar wants to put his stamp on the game more, he said. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 18, 2022

S Kevin Byard

Kevin Byard said he got a haircut because he is getting a little older now. Said the new look will stay for awhile. pic.twitter.com/NjyZqaevrW — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 18, 2022

Kevin Byard on the goal for Titans' D: “Trying to be the best defense in the NFL” — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) April 18, 2022

Byard said his personal goal this year is to be more of a mentor to his younger teammates. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) April 18, 2022

#Titans' Kevin Byard: Understands that some players don't choose to show for OTAs, repeats that they are all voluntary. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 18, 2022

Byard said #Titans have unfinished business from last year, but there is very little carryover from year to year other than the system and personnel being mostly the same. Said he and team will have to reset and focus on all small details again in 2022. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 18, 2022

Byard said he felt it was in his best interests to show up when he was looking for a contract extension. Said he felt he was going to get paid. Doesn't hold anything against guys who feel it is better if they don't show up for voluntary workouts in order to help their leverage. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 18, 2022

#Titans' Byard: Has no concerns about AJ Brown eventually getting deal done, coming in in shape and continuing to stay at his high level. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 18, 2022

Byard said Mike Vrabel is not at today's first day of offseason workouts. Expects him to be here tomorrow for a team meeting. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 18, 2022

Kevin Byard on what he'd like to see in a new #Titans stadium: Grass. But we all know if it's a dome, it's probably not gonna happen. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 18, 2022

Kevin Byard recognizes the influx of talent into the AFC. Says he is already watching film and looking to fill his notebook as he watches QBs, etc so he'll have a lookback point for game week. #Titans pic.twitter.com/Xyb6G4BcAc — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 18, 2022

Byard on Caleb Farley: I'm exciting to see him get on the field when he's cleared. He's in the building whenever I'm here. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) April 18, 2022

#Titans' Byard: Was super adamant about bringing Landry back, because of how much havoc the front four wreaked — made Byard's job easier. Looking forward to seeing them all come back. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 18, 2022

TE Austin Hooper

#Titans' Hooper: Mentions he's currently staying on the couch of reserve QB Kevin Hogan, his former college teammate at Stanford. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 18, 2022

Austin Hooper’s initial thoughts on joining the #Titans so far. pic.twitter.com/ZEibgR2yZ1 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 18, 2022

#Titans' Hooper: While answering question about building chemistry with Tannehill, Hooper seemed to indicate that Tannehill isn't here yet, spending some time with family. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 18, 2022

TE Austin Hooper said he plans to take part in the entire offseason program at STSP. Said it's important for him in his first year with the @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 18, 2022

Austin Hooper on the most important things to him for developing chemistry with QBs. #Titans pic.twitter.com/EjARZRq6C5 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 18, 2022

Austin Hooper said he has been on teams that have been tight and cohesive in the locker room and teams that haven't. Said it doesn't show up on the stat sheet, but that it does (in wins/losses) — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 18, 2022

