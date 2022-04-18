What Titans players said on Day 1 of offseason program

In this article:
The Tennessee Titans officially began the voluntary portion of their offseason program on Monday, April 18, and a handful of players addressed the media in the process.

For Phase 1 of the offseason program, players will attend team meetings, as well as doing strength and conditioning and rehab work. However, players will not be taking the field.

In May, the Titans will begin Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The schedule for those are as follows:

May 23-24

May 26

May 31-June 2

June 6-9

Rookie minicamp should take place within a few weeks after the 2022 NFL draft, which finishes on April 30. Mandatory minicamp will take place from June 14-16, and from there training camp starts in July.

Titans players who spoke on Monday included safety Kevin Byard, tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker David Long, center Ben Jones and cornerback Elijah Molden. Here’s what they had to say about a number of topics:

C Ben Jones

AP Photo/Don Wright

LB David Long

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

CB Elijah Molden

AP Photo/Wade Payne

S Kevin Byard

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

TE Austin Hooper

AP Photo/Morry Gash

