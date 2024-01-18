Titans interviewed Dan Quinn on Wednesday night

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's interview with the Titans about their head coaching job is in the books.

The Titans announced on Wednesday night that they have completed a remote interview with Quinn for the position. Quinn is the fifth candidate to speak with the team since they fired Mike Vrabel last week.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald have also interviewed for the job. Word on Wednesday was that the Titans want to have Callahan back for an in-person interview next week.

Quinn also interviewed with the Panthers on Wednesday and he's set to meet with the Commanders, Seahawks, and Chargers over the next couple of days.