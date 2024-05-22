Titans impressed with WRs after first day of OTAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans took the field for the start of voluntary OTAs, giving the new additions an opportunity to shine for the first time in the two-toned blue.

The Titans wide receiver room is now stacked with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks, and Tyler Boyd — who arrived to the city just Monday.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler said this wide receiver group is one of the best.

“This is one of the best wide receiver groups I had a chance to play with on paper,” said Hopkins after Tuesday’s OTAs. “So obviously, you know, I can come up here and say a bunch, but we haven’t played a game. We’ll see how it goes once we are on the field.”

The Titans also added veteran running back Tony Pollard. He agrees with the amount of talent on the field.

“Sometimes we get in the huddle I just look around and see how the playmakers and all the guys that can take it to the house and it’s just exciting,” the former Cowboys running back said. “Being in the huddle, you got three vets at receiver, three guys that are just extremely talented, productive, in the league since they’ve been in the league, and they have, they all have different, you know, aspects to the games that make them good, and it’s just fun to come out here and see all the different flavors that they have.”

Boyd signed with the Titans on May 13. He said it was a no-brainer to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

“Was trying to figure out what team that fit me the most and where I’m most comfortable with,” said Boyd. “Obviously Callahan is here, you know, that’s my guy and he’s a heck of a coach, man. That’s why he’s here. Just just being able to fit in our schemes, which I do. I’ve been a part of his offense for a while now, fifth or sixth year, you know, so I just just felt like it was the right fit.”

The Titans open the regular season on the road against Chicago.

