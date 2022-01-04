Titans DE Bud Dupree charged with assault for alleged fight at Nashville Walgreens

Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) on the sideline during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports - 16705056

Nashville police issued Tennessee Titans defensive a misdemeanor assault citation for an alleged fight at a Walgreens hours after Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced the charge on Tuesday a day after issuing a statement that they sought Dupree for questioning in the alleged incident.

Per Monday's statement, MNPD received a call about a fight at the Walgreens Sunday evening. According to police, the alleged fight involved Dupree, "persons with him" and two store employees after one of the employees began to take video of Dupree on his phone, per the statement.

According to police, Dupree and his party weren't at the store when they responded to the call. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut on his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut on her hand.

Police say that Dupree and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning at a local precinct, where police issued the citation.

“On 1/2/2002, around 2000 hours, the victim was working at the Walgreens located at 1104 Rosa L. Parks Blvd," a MNPD statement reads. "A group of subjects entered the store to shop. Some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim. The subjects left, then re-entered the store with the defendant.

"The defendant then grabbed the victim and his phone. They then got into a physical altercation before the defendant left the location. Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.”

Police identified the alleged victim as 20-year-old Greg Butler. Dupree is scheduled to be booked in three weeks.

The Titans addressed the incident on Monday.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information," the Titans statement reads.

They have not publicly addressed it since Dupree was charged.

Dupree, 28, is in his first season with the Titans following six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in Sunday's home win over the Miami Dolphins. The Titans can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Houston Texans next week.