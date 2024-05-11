Titans’ Cedric Gray talks green dot, T’Vondre Sweat’s snoring

The Tennessee Titans are in search of who will be the defensive play-caller on the field during the 2024 campaign after the departure of Azeez Al-Shaair, and fourth-round pick and linebacker Cedric Gray is among the candidates.

Of course, Gray has to earn a starting job first, something that isn’t a given, even with the lackluster options the Titans have at the position aside from him.

Just in case, the Titans are getting Gray some experience early on, as the rookie was calling plays on defense during Day 1 of rookie minicamp.

“It was good,” Gray said, according to Jim Wyatt. “That’s something in the job that I want to be able to have. So being able to go out there and do that for the first time today, it was (great).”

Gray has been getting to know his new teammates since joining the Titans. In fact, he is roommates with second-round pick and defensive lineman, T’Vondre Sweat.

But there’s one problem: Sweat snores, and really loud.

“It’s pretty bad,'” Gray said. “It’s pretty loud, but it wasn’t too bad. You have to go to sleep first, that’s the key.”

If you see Gray lagging at practice in the near future, it could very well be because he was up all night due to Sweat’s snoring, so give him a break.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire