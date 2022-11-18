Titans assistant Todd Downing arrested for DUI just hours after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI just hours after the Titans’ win over Green Bay on Thursday night.

Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County early Friday morning. He was cited for driving under the influence and speeding, and booked into the Williamson County jail at approximately 4:30 a.m. Downing was released around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the arrest report, the arresting officer pulled Downing over after his vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and Downing’s vehicle allegedly smelled of intoxicants.

Per Flight Aware, the Titans’ team plane left Green Bay just after midnight CT and landed in Nashville at 2:07 a.m. According to WSMV, Downing was pulled over around 2:30 a.m.

Downing, 42, is in his second season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator following two seasons as the team’s tight ends coach. He took over as the OC after Arthur Smith became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Downing has been in the NFL since 2005 and has worked for seven teams, including the Rams and Lions. He was the Raiders’ offensive coordinator in 2017 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach for two seasons.

The Titans beat the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night to move to 7-3, dropping the Packers to 4-7. Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards in the win, and Derrick Henry threw a TD pass near the goal line in the second quarter for the Titans.