Titans activate Dillon Radunz off PUP list among 4 moves

The Tennessee Titans are getting back 2021 second-round pick and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz right before cutdown day on Tuesday.

The team announced on Monday that Radunz is no longer on the physically unable to perform list.

Radunz, who suffered a torn ACL in December last season, was projected to start the season on the PUP list, which would have knocked him out for the first four games.

However, clearly that is not the case and instead Radunz will be ready for the start of the season after recovering in just eight months.

This figures to shake things up a bit for the offensive line room.

It’s doubtful Radunz, who can play both guard and tackle, will grab a starting spot this late in the process, but he should be better than at least one of Tennessee’s depth options upfront.

Along with activating Radunz, the Titans announced three more moves on Monday. Here’s a look at them.

Waived: TE Alize Mack

Waived: DB Josh Thompson

Waived: RB Jonathan Ward

