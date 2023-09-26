Tipoff time, broadcast set for UNC basketball vs. Tennessee
The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge will take place this season as the two conferences will face off against each other on the basketball court.
While we know the matchups between the conferences, we now have the broadcast and tipoff times for November. And for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they will be on national television as they host Tennessee in the Dean Dome on Wednesday, November 29th.
ESPN has announced that the Tar Heels and Volunteers will tip off at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game will be the first of a double-header on ESPN as Arkansas will host Duke right after.
Here are the start times and broadcast information provided by the SEC, ACC and ESPN:
DATE
TIME (ET)
NETWORK
MATCHUP
Tues., Nov. 28
7 PM
ESPN2
LSU at Syracuse
7 PM
ACCN
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
7 PM
SECN
Notre Dame at South Carolina
7:30 PM
ESPN
No. 18 Miami at No. 17 Kentucky
7:30 PM
ESPNU
Missouri at Pittsburgh
9 PM
ESPN2
NC State at Ole Miss
9:30 PM
ESPN
Clemson at No. 22 Alabama
Wed., Nov. 29
7:15 PM
ESPN
No. 8 Tennessee at No. 15 North Carolina
7:15 PM
ESPN2
No. 19 Texas A&M at Virginia
7:15 PM
ESPNU
Florida at Wake Forest
9:15 PM
ESPN
No. 2 Duke at No. 14 Arkansas
9:15 PM
ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Auburn
9:15 PM
ACCN
Georgia at Florida State
9:15 PM
SECN
Boston College at Vanderbilt
Both Tennessee and North Carolina figure to be Top 25 teams when the season begins at the start of November. Barring some upsets, they should also be in the Top 25 when they meet in Chapel Hill.
