Tipoff time, broadcast set for UNC basketball vs. Tennessee

The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge will take place this season as the two conferences will face off against each other on the basketball court.

While we know the matchups between the conferences, we now have the broadcast and tipoff times for November. And for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they will be on national television as they host Tennessee in the Dean Dome on Wednesday, November 29th.

ESPN has announced that the Tar Heels and Volunteers will tip off at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game will be the first of a double-header on ESPN as Arkansas will host Duke right after.

Here are the start times and broadcast information provided by the SEC, ACC and ESPN:

DATE TIME (ET) NETWORK MATCHUP Tues., Nov. 28 7 PM ESPN2 LSU at Syracuse 7 PM ACCN Mississippi State at Georgia Tech 7 PM SECN Notre Dame at South Carolina 7:30 PM ESPN No. 18 Miami at No. 17 Kentucky 7:30 PM ESPNU Missouri at Pittsburgh 9 PM ESPN2 NC State at Ole Miss 9:30 PM ESPN Clemson at No. 22 Alabama Wed., Nov. 29 7:15 PM ESPN No. 8 Tennessee at No. 15 North Carolina 7:15 PM ESPN2 No. 19 Texas A&M at Virginia 7:15 PM ESPNU Florida at Wake Forest 9:15 PM ESPN No. 2 Duke at No. 14 Arkansas 9:15 PM ESPN2 Virginia Tech at Auburn 9:15 PM ACCN Georgia at Florida State 9:15 PM SECN Boston College at Vanderbilt

Both Tennessee and North Carolina figure to be Top 25 teams when the season begins at the start of November. Barring some upsets, they should also be in the Top 25 when they meet in Chapel Hill.

