'It’s about time': Sesi Vailahi was glimmer of light for Oklahoma State football vs. Texas

STILLWATER — A late-season game with the magnitude of the Big 12 championship rarely provides a glimpse at the developmental side of a college football program.

Yet hidden in the rubble of Oklahoma State’s 49-21 defeat to playoff-bound Texas last week was a shining light of future promise.

True freshman Sesi Vailahi, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back who was one of the last additions to OSU’s 2023 signing class last February, was on the field for just 12 plays. He produced 19 yards from scrimmage on two carries and two receptions, stepping in on a couple of occasions when Ollie Gordon II limped off the field.

Vailahi could be back in the No. 2 role behind Gordon when the Cowboys take on Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The running back room remains unsettled — both for the bowl and beyond — with Jaden Nixon having skipped the Big 12 title game for what coach Mike Gundy termed a “personal issue,” and Elijah Collins battling an ankle injury that has kept him out the last four games.

Oklahoma State's Sesi Vailahi (20) rushes in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

And of course, one of the hottest topics among offseason speculation will be the potential for deep-pocketed programs trying to poach Gordon, who is already popping up on a variety of All-America teams and is the favorite for the Doak Walker Award to be given out Friday.

If things go right for OSU, Vailahi is an insurance policy behind Gordon again next season.

But for a player who was added late to fill a hole because of transfer portal departures, Vailahi showed in his brief appearance against Texas that he has the physical attributes and mental composure to be a key piece of the Cowboy backfield.

“He’s been ready,” said senior receiver Brennan Presley. “I asked him, are you nervous? He was like, ‘Nah, it’s about time.’

“He’s been ready to get in there and show what he’s got. The fact that he got to get in there and do that on the biggest stage, I didn’t even have to say anything to him. He wasn’t nervous. He’s a baller and he’s gonna be a baller. I’m just proud he got the opportunity to show it.”

Vailahi played in just one game, getting a few late carries in the blowout loss at Central Florida, so he maintained his redshirt status. Yet even in limited action, he showed himself capable.

The Big 12 game was his first meaningful action against one of the nation’s best run defenses and he didn’t back down. Gordon left the game on OSU’s second possession and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn went straight to Vailahi with a pass. On the next possession, Vailahi had a 6-yard run on third-and-2.

“I think Sesi coming in, a true freshman playing at a high level,” OSU quarterback Alan Bowman said. “First real live action in a Big 12 Championship Game. Shout out to him. He played at a high level when we needed him.”

Oklahoma State freshman Sesi Vailahi runs with the ball during a preseason practice in August 2023.

A product of West High School in Salt Lake City, Vailahi had offers from Brigham Young, Utah State and Nevada, along with a few other lower-level programs in the region, like Idaho State and Southern Utah.

But OSU, needing to boost running back depth, sought him out in late January. He came to OSU on a visit Jan. 26 and signed with the Cowboys the following week.

He was destined to be the fourth-string running back behind the trio of Gordon, Nixon and Collins, which gave him time to learn. A midseason injury kept him off the field for a few weeks.

But once he got his opportunity, Vailahi was ready.

“He did really well, and here’s what I liked about him: he wasn’t scared,” Gundy said. “He ran the ball, he made cuts, he ran physical. He caught the ball with a guy right in his face, made a cut, ran the ball. He protected. He had a good look in his eyes.

“Didn’t have any fear, and that’s a good thing.”

Texas Bowl

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

KICKOFF: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at NRG Stadium in Houston (ESPN)

