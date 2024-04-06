What time is the Final Four tonight? TV schedule, channels for 2024 March Madness semifinals

The Final Four has arrived.

For the 11th consecutive Final Four, there will be a team seeded worse than a four seed as 11 seed NC State and DJ Burns are appearing in the Wolfpack's first Final Four since 1983 — the same year that Jim Valvano led the Wolfpack to the national championship.

Alabama is making its first Final Four appearance in program history. Though the Crimson Tide aren't having their best defensive season under Nate Oats, Alabama has countered it with the nation's No. 1 scoring offense. Led by Mark Sears, Alabama will look to continue their success in March Madness and play for the program's first national title.

Purdue, after last season's ending, has played with an agenda all season and the Boilermakers are close to accomplishing it. Led by reigning national player of the year Zach Edey, the Boilermakers look to replicate what Virginia did in 2019 by winning a national championship after a first round exit to a 16 seed the year prior.

Meanwhile, the reigning national champions and the No. 1 overall seed UConn Huskies are back in the Final Four for the seventh time since 1999. Dan Hurley, brother of ASU basketball coach Bobby Hurley, had UConn playing sound basketball throughout the entire month of March as the Huskies look to defend their crown.

And if March Madness has proven anything this year — aside from showing once again it is the greatest sporting event in the world — both games on Saturday will be highly intense and have the makings for some popcorn watching from your couch.

Here's everything you need to know on the Final Four from start times, TV channel, streaming, results and more:

What time does the Final Four start?

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 3:09 p.m. PT

The Final Four will tip-off at 3:09 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 6 with 1 seed Purdue vs. 11 seed NC State. 1 seed UConn and 4 seed Alabama will then take the court following the conclusion of the Boilermakers-Wolfpack at approximately 5:49 p.m. PT.

Here's the full slate of games for Saturday's Final Four in the NCAA Tournament:

(1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State | 3:09 p.m. PT | TBS (Sling TV)

(1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama | approximately 5:49 p.m. PT | TBS (Sling TV)

What channel is the Final Four on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: TBS

Stream: March Madness Live App | Sling TV

The 2024 Final Four will be broadcast on TBS. It can be streamed on either the March Madness Live app or Sling TV. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will handle the broadcast duties.

Where is the Final Four in 2024?

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

The Final Four is taking place this year at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Arizona.

It is just the second time that the Final Four is being held in Arizona, and the first since North Carolina defeated Gonzaga in 2017 for the national championship.

