What time is the Europa League draw for the last 16?

The Europa League last 16 draw will be conducted on Friday (Getty Images)

Europa League sides are set to find out their last-16 opponents when the draw takes place on Friday.

There will be plenty of Premier League interest, with Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton all safely through to the round of 16 after finishing top of their respective groups and Rangers representing the Scottish Premiership after doing likewise.

The British quartet, alongside the other four group winners, are joined in the draw by the eight other teams who made it through the play-off round.

The play-off second legs concluded on Thursday and saw those who finished second in their Europa League group face a side who finished third in their respective Champions League group.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the draw?

The Europa League round of 16 draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 23 February. The draw is set to commence at 11am GMT.

How can I watch it?

The draw will be live-streamed via the Uefa Europa League website. Viewers can also watch it on TNT Sports 2 as well as via the Discovery+ app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

How does it work?

The draw will feature 16 teams, the eight group winners as well as the eight teams that came through the playoffs. No side can face another team from the same national association, but an English side could draw Rangers.

Ties take place over two legs, with the first legs set for March 7 and the second legs a week later on March 14. With no away goals advantage, matches level after 180 minutes will go to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out.

Which teams will be in it?

Seeded teams who topped their group:

Atalanta (ITA)

Brighton (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)

Unseeded teams who came through a play-off:

AC Milan (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Freiburg (GER)

Marseille (FRA)

Qarabag (AZE)

Roma (ITA)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Sporting (POR)