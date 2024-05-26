What time does Indianapolis 500 2024 start? Weather forecast, starting grid, odds, TV schedule

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 has finally arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here's your guide to everything including a list of drivers and odds, how to watch, last year's winner and more.

Indy 500 2024 live race results: Follow along for the latest

When is the 2024 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Indianapolis 500?

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis.

A yellow shirt IMS employee walks away from the stands, Saturday, May 18, 2024, during qualifying for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What is the 2024 Indy 500 start time?

The green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. ET.

2024 Indy 500 weather forecast today, May 26, in Indianapolis, IN. Will it rain?

AccuWeather is calling for a 97% chance of rain on Race Day with a 92% probability of thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could be strong and can bring flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

33 things to know about Indy 500: Drivers to watch, history on the line, Larson's 'Double'

How much are 2024 Indy 500 tickets?

Below is a price list for Preakness Stakes tickets, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Northeast Vista: $75-$135

North Vista: $75-$105

South Terrace: $85

General admission: $50

How long is the 2024 Indy 500?

The race takes roughly three hours and is official after 101 laps, so 90 minutes of favorable weather can be enough.

How many laps is the 2024 Indy 500?

The Indianapolis 500 normally consists of 200 laps.

How much is the 2024 Indy 500 purse?

The total payout for this year's race won't be known until after Sunday. Last year's purse of $17,021,500 topped the 2022 payout, which was the largest ever, of $16,000,200 spread across the 33-car field. Josef Newgarden, the winner of the 2023 race, earned $3.666 million.

2024 Indy 500 betting odds: list of driver entries in field, odds

To win the race, via BetMGM:

2024 Indy 500 predictions: IndyStar staff picks

Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi and returning champion Josef Newgarden were some of the favorite picks for this year's race. Visit indystar.com for a complete list of staff picks and predictions.

Indy 500 weather: How to stay informed in case of severe weather during Indy 500 weekend

2024 Indy 500 starting grid lineup

2024 Indy 500 Row 1

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 1 (from left): Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden

1. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 234.220

2. (12) Will Power (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.917

3. (2) Josef Newgarden (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.808

2024 Indy 500 Row 2

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 2 (from left): Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, Santino Ferrucci

4. (7) Alexander Rossi (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren 233.090

5. (17) Kyle Larson (R), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.846

6. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt, 232.692

Pole day report: McLaughlin leads Team Penske front row sweep for 2024 Indy 500

2024 Indy 500 Row 3

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 3 (from left): Rinus VeeKay, Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

7. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.610

8. (5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.584

9. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank, 232.305

Full breakdown: Get to know the IndyCar drivers and teams for the 2024 Indy 500

2024 Indy 500 Row 4

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 4 (from left): Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood, Ryan Hunter-Reay

10. (75) Takuma Sato (W), Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 232.171

11. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti Global, 230.993

12. (23), Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 230.567

2024 Indy 500 Row 5

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 5 (from left): Colton Herta, Alex Palou, Callum Ilott

13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Global, 232.316

14. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.306

15. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.230

2024 Indy 500 Row 6

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 6 (from left): Marcus Armstrong, Ed Carpenter, Kyffin Simpson

16. (11) Marcus Armstrong (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.183

17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.017

18. (4) Kyffin Simpson (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.948

2024 Indy 500 Row 7

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 7 (from left): Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Global, 231.890

20. (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.871

21. (9) Scott Dixon (W), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.851

2024 Indy 500 Row 8

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 8 (from left): Agustin Canapino, Sting Ray Robb, Christian Rasmussen

22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.847

23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing, 231.826

24. (33) Christian Rasmussen (R), Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 231.851

2024 Indy 500 Row 9

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 9 (from left): Tom Blomqvist, Romain Grosjean, Linus Lundqvist

25. (66) Tom Blomqvist (R), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.578

26. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.514

27. (8) Linus Lundqvist (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.506

2024 Indy 500 Row 10

Row 10 for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Christian Lundgaard, Conor Daly, Pietro Fittipaldi

28. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.465

29. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 231.243

30. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.100

2024 Indy 500 Row 11

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 11 (from left): Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal

31. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing, 230.092

32. (28) Marcus Ericsson (W), Honda, Andretti Global, 230.027

33. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 229.974

What channel is the 2024 Indy 500 on?

The Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast on NBC and Universo.

How to listen to the 2024 Indy 500 radio broadcast

The race can be streamed on SiriusXM Channels 85 and 218.

These Indiana stations will carry the race: Anderson (1240 AM, 103.7 FM), Austin (92.7 FM), Batesville (103.9 FM), Bedford (1340 AM), Berne (92.7 FM), Bloomington (1370 AM, 98.7 FM), Brazil (1130 AM, 99.5 FM, 106.9 FM), Columbus (1010 AM, 98.1 FM), Crawfordsville (103.9 FM), Edinburgh (100.3 FM), Ellettsville (105.1 FM), Fort Wayne (1380 AM, 1190 AM, 100.9 FM, 107.5 FM), Frankfort/Lebanon (1570 AM, 96.9 FM), Indianapolis (93.5 FM, 107.5 FM), Jasper (104.7 FM), Kendallville (1140 AM, 94.3 FM, 95.5 FM), Kokomo (1350 AM), LaPorte (96.7 FM), Lafayette (105.3 FM), Marion (860 AM), Monticello (107.7 FM), Muncie (98.3 FM, 103.7 FM, 104.1 FM, 1340 AM, 92.5 FM), Paoli (95.3 FM), Portland (1440 AM, 105.3 FM), Princeton (100.5 FM), Richmond (96.1 FM), Rochester (92.1 FM), Salem (1220 AM, 97.9 FM), Spencer (97.7 FM), Warsaw (1480 AM, 99.7 FM, 107.3 FM), Washington (107.9 FM).

Will the Indy 500 be blacked out in 2024?

Sunday's race will be blacked out despite an expected mark of roughly 345,000 tickets sold − a 15,000 increase over a year ago.

Nearly 5,000 grandstand tickets remain available in Turns 3 and 4 to complete a sellout.

"The weather doesn't help us (sell the remaining tickets)," IMS president Doug Boles told IndyStar.

Fans in Evansville, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Terre Haute can still watch the race, however. Find out if the race will be blacked out for you.

How to live stream the 2024 Indy 500

Streaming options include Peacock, NBCSports.com, and TelemundoDeportes.com.

Racing fans take photos of the yard of bricks on Friday, May 24, 2024, during Carb Day ahead of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

How to watch the 2024 Indy 500

Catch all the racing action from Indianapolis Motor Speedway through multiple viewing platforms including NBC, Universo, Peacock, NBCSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com.

When does the 2024 Indy 500 live coverage start?

Live coverage kicks off on NBC and Peacock at 10:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, May 26.

What is the 2024 Indy 500 TV schedule?

The TV schedule for the race begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and lasts until 4 p.m.

Who won the 2023 Indy 500?

Josef Newgarden won the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

Is Kyle Larson racing in the 2024 Coca-Cola 600?

Yes. Kyle Larson will be competing in the Coca-Cola 600, which is the same day as INDYCAR's Indianapolis 500.

What date is NASCAR 2024 Coca-Cola 600?

The Coca-Cola 600 will run on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

What time does NASCAR 2024 Coca-Cola 600?

The Coca-Cola 600 is officially slated to start at approximately 6 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Where is NASCAR 2024 Coca-Cola 600?

The Coca-Cola 600 is held each year at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

IndyCar Series points standings

(Through May 11)

Alex Palou, 152 Will Power, 140 Colton Herta, 127 Scott Dixon, 127 Felix Rosenqvist, 107 Scott McLaughlin, 88 Pato O'Ward, 88 Kyle Kirkwood, 86 Christian Lundgaard, 84 Alexander Rossi, 70 Marcus Armstrong, 68 Graham Rahal, 63

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 Indy 500 time and date: When is the race? Weather? Drivers? Tickets?