What time is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw? Date, time and how to watch

Defending champions Manchester United beat Crystal Palace in their third round clash and a further seven Premier League teams begin their Carabao Cup campaign across this midweek.

Manchester City, West Ham, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton, and Liverpool are become involved at this stage after a bye to allow for European competition.

In the last round, League One side Lincoln City provided a shock when they beat Premier League opponents Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth-round draw.

When is the fourth round draw?

The fourth round draw takes place on the 27 September after the match between Newcastle and Manchester City which will be televised from St James’ Park. The match is due to kick off at 8pm, and the draw will follow after full time, starting between 10-10:10pm.

How to watch on TV and online

Sky Sports will broadcast both the match before and the draw. The draw will also be live streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Emma Saunders will host the draw alongside former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge and recently retired England international Izzy Christiansen.

When will the fourth round fixtures be played?

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing Monday 30 October.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

Which teams are in the draw?

Ipswich

Exeter

Port Vale

Middlesbrough

Burnley

Mansfield Town

Manchester United

Aston Villa / Everton

Bournemouth / Stoke City

Lincoln City / West Ham

Brentford / Arsenal

Chelsea / Brighton

Fulham / Norwich

Blackburn / Cardiff

Liverpool / Leicester

Newcastle / Man City