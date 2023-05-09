'It's time for a beer … and some sun on one of the lakes'; Budenholzer bids upbeat farewell to Milwaukee

For the first time since Mike Budenholzer was fired as Milwaukee Bucks head coach, he's made a public comment, a refreshingly upbeat farewell to Milwaukee that he shared on Instagram.

Posting Monday to his account for the first time in four years, Budenholzer offered several thoughts about his time in Milwaukee, where he led the Bucks to the playoffs all five seasons.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer celebrates near the start of the parade following the Bucks' 2021 NBA championship.

"Milwaukee - Thank you!!! Thank you!!! Thank you!!!" he started. "It's been an incredible five years for me and my family," Budenholzer wrote. "The City of Milwaukee and the entire Bucks organization took us in and treated us like we were part of their own family. Every door that was opened, every corner that was turned, every need that was met for the entire five years helped us find our way and become part of the city. The warmth of the people and the friendships we found here, gave life more meaning and purpose where it probably matters most … at home or around a table breaking bread.

"Together we won a lot. Together we won an NBA Championship. The first Championship in 50 years. The memories of the parade, watching the entire city celebrating with the players and staff as the buses made their way through the streets of Milwaukee, that is something we will all cherish forever."

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is shown during the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 2 at Fiserv Forum. Budenholzer was fired after five seasons as the Bucks head coach.

Budenholzer saluted his players by name and highlighted a positive relationship with the team's general manager Jon Horst, president Peter Feigin and team owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan.

"It has been an honor to do this job," he wrote. "To have a place in the history of the city, the history of the Bucks organization, I will be forever grateful. In my mind, there is no better place to work than for The Bucks, and for Milwaukee.

"Thank you…. It's time for a beer …. and some sun on one of the lakes. Best, Coach Bud."

In five years, Budenholzer won more than 69% of his games, by far the best winning percentage in franchise history. He also won 60% of his playoff games (second-best mark in franchise history), though a puzzling 4-1 series loss to the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 playoffs likely expedited his departure and marked the third time under Budenholzer that the Bucks had fallen short of the NBA Finals as a No. 1 seed in the East.

He guided the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship, the franchise's first crown since 1971.

