Timberwolves host Suns for Game 1 of NBA Playoffs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves found out on Sunday they’re the No. 3 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs and will open the postseason against the Phoenix Suns.

Tuesday night, the NBA announced that Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Target Center. That’s music to the ears of Timberwolves’ fans who won’t have to stay up late to watch the game. Western Conference teams typically get later tip times to allow for teams in the East to play earlier.

The Timberwolves ended the regular season with a 125-106 loss to the Suns at Target Center. Minnesota finished the season 56-26, its best season since Kevin Garnett’s 2003-04 squad went 58-24 and got all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

The problem with facing the Suns? The Timberwolves went 0-3 against Phoenix in the regular season, will all three losses coming by double digits. Minnesota lost 133-115 early in the season, then 97-87 in early April and Sunday’s regular season finale. That’s three losses by a combined 47 points.

The Timberwolves got Karl-Anthony Towns back from a torn meniscus in the last two regular season games. But Minnesota, one of the top defensive teams in the NBA all season, will be tasked with trying to slow down Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal. Booker and Durant were recently named to Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Paris, as was Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards.

Details for Game 2, which is likely Monday or Tuesday, have not yet been announced.