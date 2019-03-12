Tim Tebow re-assigned by Mets, expected to start season at Triple-A

Tim Tebow will have to wait a little longer to make his major league debut.

As the New York Mets inch closer to naming their Opening Day 25-man roster, the team announced a round of cuts Tuesday, Tebow included. Tebow, entering his fourth season in professional baseball, is slated to begin the year with the Syracuse Mets, the club’s Triple-A affiliate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tim Tebow won't be a part of the New York Mets' Opening Day roster. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Tim Tebow is among today's round of Mets cuts. He went 4-for-15 in Grapefruit League play (though the Mets can still borrow him from minor league camp for additional games.)



Tebow is slated to start this season at Triple-A Syracuse. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 12, 2019

The 31-year-old Tebow is more known for his prowess on the football field. He won the Heisman Trophy as the quarterback for the Florida Gators in 2007 before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 2010 by the Denver Broncos. But his NFL career lasted only three seasons — two in Denver and one with the New York Jets.

[Best bracket wins $1M: Enter our Best Bracket Millionaire contest for free now!]

Tebow began his pro baseball career in 2016

After his football career fizzled out, Tebow worked in the media, mainly as a college football analyst for ESPN. In 2016, though, he turned his focus toward baseball and inked a deal with the Mets. Since then, he has inched his way through the Mets’ minor league system as an outfielder and designated hitter.

Story continues

In 84 games for Double-A Binghamton last year, Tebow boasted a respectable .273 batting average along with six home runs and 36 RBI. His solid play, coupled with the organization’s struggles at the major league level, led some to wonder if Tebow could become a September callup, but it never came to fruition.

Tebow returned to spring training this year and notched four hits in 15 at-bats in Grapefruit League play before Tuesday’s demotion.

As is his way, Tebow took the news in stride and says he’s still “all in” on making it to the majors.

"Every day," Tim Tebow says, "I'm all in on doing this."



Here's Tebow on his reassignment to Mets minor league camp: pic.twitter.com/MUYhzkZXdm — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 12, 2019

Compared to his level of performance at spring training a year ago, Tebow said he feels a “night and day” difference.

“Last year to start was so disappointing getting injured on Day One and then it’s like an uphill battle the whole time. Very frustrating,” Tebow said. “This year I feel like it’s a very different atmosphere just being able to learn, work and improve — and show that as well.”

More from Yahoo Sports: