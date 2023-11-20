Tim Boyle replaces Zach Wilson in third quarter at Buffalo

The Jets have made a quarterback change.

Zach Wilson was pulled in favor of Tim Boyle with the Jets down 29-6 late in the third quarter of Sunday's game in Buffalo. Wilson was 7-of-15 for 81 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while being sacked five times before being relieved of duty.

It's the first time that Boyle has appeared in a game for the Jets. He has appeared in 17 games for the Packers, Lions, and Bears and he started three times for the Lions in 2021.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been steadfast in his support of Wilson since Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles in the first week of the season, but the results have continued to be underwhelming and a lasting change may be in store with the team holding out hope that they can stay in playoff contention long enough for Rodgers to return to action.