Tiki Barber: Giants have one of the ‘worst situations in football’

The New York Giants will head into the offseason having lost double-digit games for the fifth consecutive season. They have gone to the playoffs just once since winning Super Bowl XLVI and will be moving onto their third general manager over that same span.

The incoming GM will likely have head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones forced on them, meaning an outside hire is unlikely. It also leaves the entire lot in a precarious and perhaps fleeting situation.

It’s not ideal. In fact, in the mind of retired Giants running back Tiki Barber, it’s one of the worst situations in all of football.

“That disconnect from top to bottom is something that’s really hard to reconcile in the NFL,” Barber told NJ Advance Media. “I think everybody, except for whoever the new GM is, is basically on a one-year, prove-it deal. It’s hard to operate like that.

“They’re in an untenable situation. It’s one of the worst situations in football. And I know that’s saying a lot, especially with the Jaguars. But the Jaguars have no expectations. So I think the Giants — because of their history and the former perception of the team as this ideal to live up to — they’re in one of the worst positions in the league.”

Barber believes the Giants need to go with an outside hire — someone who is younger and not wrapped up in believing they know it all and have seen it all.

That means no Kevin Abrams.

“(They need someone) who approaches it from a different perspective than: ‘Oh, I’ve been here, and I’ve seen it for 30 years,'” Barber said.

However things ultimately shake out, Barber is correct. The Giants are not a desirable location and that’s compounded by their commitment to Judge and his commitment to Jones.

