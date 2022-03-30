Breaking News:

Bruce Arians unexpectedly stepping down as Bucs head coach

Tigers hosting 2023 defensive back for a visit on Saturday

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

According to Cole Pinkston of AuburnLive, 2023 defensive back Dale Miller will be visiting Auburn on Saturday. The native of Hoover, Alabama is being recruited primarily be Cornelious Williams (running backs coach) and Zac Etheridge (secondary coach).

Several other programs like Arkansas, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and USC are also recruiting Miller. After spending the majority of his high school career at Hoover High School, he will be transferring to IMG Academy for his final season. IMG Academy is located in Bradenton, Florida and is a hotbed for some of the best prospects in the entire nation. Miller certainly hopes to develop even more with the Ascenders and find him a new home. Head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff certainly hope that they are able to lure in the talented prospect from Alabama.

Dale Miller’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

40

87

Rivals

4

162

30

25

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

30

65

247 Composite

4

354

22

35

Vitals

Hometown

Hoover, Alabama

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

5’10

Weight

162

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 10, 2021

  • Visting Auburn on April 2nd

Offers

  • Auburn

  • Arkansas

  • Tennessee

  • Florida State

  • Mississippi State

  • Ole Miss

Crystal Ball

No crystal balls have been submitted.

Film

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Brody on Twitter: @BrodySmoot

Recommended Stories