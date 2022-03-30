Tigers hosting 2023 defensive back for a visit on Saturday
According to Cole Pinkston of AuburnLive, 2023 defensive back Dale Miller will be visiting Auburn on Saturday. The native of Hoover, Alabama is being recruited primarily be Cornelious Williams (running backs coach) and Zac Etheridge (secondary coach).
Several other programs like Arkansas, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and USC are also recruiting Miller. After spending the majority of his high school career at Hoover High School, he will be transferring to IMG Academy for his final season. IMG Academy is located in Bradenton, Florida and is a hotbed for some of the best prospects in the entire nation. Miller certainly hopes to develop even more with the Ascenders and find him a new home. Head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff certainly hope that they are able to lure in the talented prospect from Alabama.
Dale Miller’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
40
87
Rivals
4
162
30
25
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
30
65
247 Composite
4
354
22
35
Vitals
Hometown
Hoover, Alabama
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5’10
Weight
162
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on June 10, 2021
Visting Auburn on April 2nd
Offers
Auburn
Arkansas
Tennessee
Florida State
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Crystal Ball
No crystal balls have been submitted.
Film
I will be at Auburn University Saturday🤟🏽 #WarEagle 🦅
— 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕖 𝕄𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕣 ✪ (@1D_Mill) March 30, 2022
