Tigers hosting 2023 defensive back for a visit on Saturday

According to Cole Pinkston of AuburnLive, 2023 defensive back Dale Miller will be visiting Auburn on Saturday. The native of Hoover, Alabama is being recruited primarily be Cornelious Williams (running backs coach) and Zac Etheridge (secondary coach).

Several other programs like Arkansas, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and USC are also recruiting Miller. After spending the majority of his high school career at Hoover High School, he will be transferring to IMG Academy for his final season. IMG Academy is located in Bradenton, Florida and is a hotbed for some of the best prospects in the entire nation. Miller certainly hopes to develop even more with the Ascenders and find him a new home. Head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff certainly hope that they are able to lure in the talented prospect from Alabama.

Dale Miller’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 40 87 Rivals 4 162 30 25 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 30 65 247 Composite 4 354 22 35

Vitals

Hometown Hoover, Alabama Projected Position Cornerback Height 5’10 Weight 162 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on June 10, 2021

Visting Auburn on April 2nd

Offers

Auburn

Arkansas

Tennessee

Florida State

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Crystal Ball

No crystal balls have been submitted.

Film

Twitter

I will be at Auburn University Saturday🤟🏽 #WarEagle 🦅 — 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕖 𝕄𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕣 ✪ (@1D_Mill) March 30, 2022

