Tigers face the Rays with 1-0 series lead

Detroit Tigers (13-10, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-12, fifth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda (0-1, 7.64 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (2-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -161, Tigers +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 7-8 record in home games and a 12-12 record overall. The Rays are 6-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit has a 9-3 record in road games and a 13-10 record overall. The Tigers have gone 9-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Rays with a .359 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and 12 RBI. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-43 over the past 10 games.

Kerry Carpenter leads the Tigers with a .310 batting average, and has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, three walks and 13 RBI. Spencer Torkelson is 9-for-36 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin), Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.