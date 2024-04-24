Tigers take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Rays

Detroit Tigers (14-10, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-13, fifth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -115, Tigers -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the Tampa Bay Rays aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 12-13 record overall and a 7-9 record at home. The Rays have gone 4-2 in games decided by one run.

Detroit has a 14-10 record overall and a 10-3 record in road games. The Tigers have a 6-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Caballero has five doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Rays. Amed Rosario is 17-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kerry Carpenter has a .293 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has five doubles, two triples and three home runs. Mark Canha is 11-for-35 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Tigers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin), Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.