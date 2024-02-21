Tiger Woods' son Charlie to compete in qualifier for PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic

Tiger Woods played in his first PGA Tour event at the age of 16. His son Charlie has a chance to top it.

On Thursday, Charlie Woods will begin competing in pre-qualifying for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – formerly known as the Honda Classic.

If he's one of roughly the top 25 finishers at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., he'll move on to Monday's qualifier, where four players will earn a spot in the field at PGA National. If Charlie manages to grab one of those spots, he’ll make his first start on the PGA Tour at 15 years, 21 days old.

Charlie Woods hits his shot off the first tee during last year's PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Charlie and Tiger Woods have played together in the PNC Championship – which features PGA Tour players partnering with family members in an alternate-shot competition – since 2019. This would be the first time Charlie has attempted to qualify for an official PGA Tour event.

A fifteen-time major champion, Tiger Woods made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur in 1992, missing the cut at the Nissan Los Angeles Open at the age of 16 years, 1 month and 28 days.

