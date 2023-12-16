Tiger Woods refuses to rule out split from Nike

Nike has provided Tiger Woods (centre) with his iconic Sunday red T-shirt - Getty Images/Tannen Maury

Tiger Woods has refused to rule out a sensational split with Nike as he continues his return following another injury-enforced lay-off.

Reports have suggested that his appearance, alongside his son Charlie, at this weekend’s PNC Championship in Orlando, could be the last time that Woods is seen wearing Nike attire after an iconic association with the brand.

And given a chance to dismiss those rumours, Woods only response was to say: “I’m still wearing their product [right now]“. When pressed further whether that would be the case beyond this week, the reply was exactly the same: “I’m still wearing their product.”

During the first round of the PNC Championship Woods was, as he repeatedly pointed out, still wearing the Nike swoosh, but perhaps significantly his son was not.

Tiger Woods played alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship - Getty Images/David Cannon

If Woods was to split with Nike it would bring to an end one of the most recognised partnerships in sport. Perhaps only basketball legend Michael Jordan is more associated with the sportswear giant.

Woods has worn the famous Swoosh since he was 20 and his arrival into the professional ranks is synonymous with his first Nike advert, one that simply had the tagline “Hello World.” In many ways, it marked the moment golf truly went global and from that moment the sport was no longer seen as simply the preserve of the Country Club elite.

The 15-time Major champion has earned as much as $500 million (£394 million) from the partnership and many of Woods’ most remarkable moments on the fairways and greens are indelibly linked with Nike gear. Not least his remarkable chip in at the 16th during the final round of the 2005 Masters when, as if part of a pre-ordained advert for the sportswear company, the ball almost hesitated before it dropped into the cup with the Nike swoosh perfectly displayed to the world with the final revolution.

Nike stayed loyal to Woods during his many personal problems only adding to the sense that a split would be a surprise.

If this week is to be the last in which Woods is seen wearing his iconic Sunday red Nike T-shirt then it appears he’s going to enjoy himself describing playing alongside his 14-year-old son as “a blast.”

The event is only the fourth competition this year for Woods. He made the cut but didn’t finish the third round of the Masters, and then had ankle fusion surgery not long after.

The American returned sooner than he expected at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas two weeks ago, where he finished 18th in the 20-man field.

“I was able to knock a lot of the rust off there at the Hero,” Woods said. “My hands felt better with control hitting shots. And especially today with the wind blowing as hard as it was, I was able to hit flighted shots nicely, which was not quite as sharp as I wanted to be at Hero.”

