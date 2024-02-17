Tiger Woods provides health update after WD from 2024 Genesis Invitational

On Friday, Tiger Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational due to flu-like symptoms after playing six holes of his second round.

Social media began to think it was another injury before the PGA Tour provided an update stating the problem was illness.

Woods’ team told the media the 15-time major champion started to feel symptoms Thursday night, and they were only worse when he woke up in the morning.

On Saturday, Woods provided an update via his Twitter/X account: “I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from (the Genesis Invitational) due to illness, which we now know is influenza. I am resting and feeling better.”

I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza. I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank @GenesisUSA and all the fans for the… — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 17, 2024

