Fans, social media react to Tiger Woods withdrawing from the 2024 Genesis Invitational

After an up-and-down day on Thursday, signing for a 1-over 72 during the first round of the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, at Riviera Country Club, Tiger Woods was 1 over through six holes on Friday before he withdrew from the tournament.

Woods’ swing looked a bit tight during his second round, not being able to get to his front side. A few broadcasters mentioned he was walking a bit gingerly on the range.

However, the PGA Tour Communications account posted the withdrawal was because of illness.

As you’d expect, there was plenty of reaction on social media following to bad news.

Here’s what fans around the game had to say about Tiger leaving the Genesis Invitational earlier than expected.

Really hope Tiger having to WD isn't something serious and just continuing back spasms. Either way, bummer for the tournament host — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) February 16, 2024

We need to know

I’m gonna need clarification on whether it’s illness or injury ASAP https://t.co/ENkFBHZ59S — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) February 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek